5 SPs transferred in Mohali

Five Superintendents of Police (SP) were transferred in a major reshuffle in the police department here on Tuesday.

Akashdeep Singh Aulakh will be the new SP (City), while Navreet Singh Virk will be the new SP (Rural).

Ajinder Singh will be the new SP (HQ) while Jagjeet Singh Jallah will be the new SP (Traffic and Security). Amandeep Singh is the new SP (Investigation).