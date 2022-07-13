scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 12, 2022

5 SPs transferred in Mohali

Ajinder Singh will be the new SP (HQ) while Jagjeet Singh Jallah will be the new SP (Traffic and Security). Amandeep Singh is the new SP (Investigation).

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
July 13, 2022 12:21:28 am
Akashdeep Singh Aulakh will be the new SP (City), while Navreet Singh Virk will be the new SP (Rural).

Five Superintendents of Police (SP) were transferred in a major reshuffle in the police department here on Tuesday.

Akashdeep Singh Aulakh will be the new SP (City), while Navreet Singh Virk will be the new SP (Rural).

UPSC Key | The Indian Express helps you prepare for the Civil Services and other competitive exams with cues on how to read and understand content.

