5 SPs transferred in Mohali

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
July 13, 2022 12:21:28 am
July 13, 2022 12:21:28 am
Five Superintendents of Police (SP) were transferred in a major reshuffle in the police department here on Tuesday.
Akashdeep Singh Aulakh will be the new SP (City), while Navreet Singh Virk will be the new SP (Rural).
Ajinder Singh will be the new SP (HQ) while Jagjeet Singh Jallah will be the new SP (Traffic and Security). Amandeep Singh is the new SP (Investigation).
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-