5 per cent fee waiver to students of Panjab University

Panjab University announced a five per cent fee exemption for all its courses on Friday, after witnessing continuous protests by students and political leaders demanding a complete fee waiver for the semester.

The notification came in anticipation of approval of the Syndicate, which approved the 5 per cent exemption across courses to all students and regional centres for the current semester. In order to facilitate the payment of fee, all students have also been allowed to deposit the course fee in four equal installments instead of two installments. for the students who have paid full fee, it will be adjusted in their next installment.

A 100 per cent fee concession has also been promised to physically challenged students along with EWS concession being extended to students of traditional courses as a special measure.

NSUI members also broke off their 21-day hunger strike.

