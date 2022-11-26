5 PCS officers promoted to IAS cadre

With union ministry of personnel issuing a notification, five Punjab State officers have been promoted to the prestigious union Indian Administrative Services (IAS) cadre.

The officers include Rajesh Tripathi, Parminder Pal Singh, Neeru Katyal Gupta, Kamal Kumar Garg and Ravinder Singh.

The Bench of Justice Jaishree Thakur, hearing the matter said, “Since the petitioners, who are seeking regular pay scales and are agitating for the same since 2012/2015/2019 and the cost of living in the index has gone up tremendously in the past years, they are certainly facing a financial crunch. In such a background, when they have been held entitled to the benefits flowing from regularisation as claimed, it would be expected of a welfare state, of which the said board is also the part and parcel, to expedite the release of the payments to them.”

“Let all the necessary steps be taken to release the aforesaid benefits to the petitioners herein, expeditiously, within the outer limit of two months from today, in accordance with law”, the bench added.