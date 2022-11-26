scorecardresearch
5 PCS officers promoted to IAS cadre

The officers include Rajesh Tripathi, Parminder Pal Singh, Neeru Katyal Gupta, Kamal Kumar Garg and Ravinder Singh

With union ministry of personnel issuing a notification, five Punjab State officers have been promoted to the prestigious union Indian Administrative Services (IAS) cadre.

