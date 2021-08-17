5 new Covid cases in Tricity

The Tricity reported five new Covid cases on Monday.

Chandigarh: 2 new cases

The UT reported two new Covid cases on Monday, taking the total cases in the UT to 62,031. The active cases stood at 43, The total number of samples tested in the last 24 hours is 1628.

As part of the on-going Covid vaccination drive, 11,331 people received the jab.

Mohali: One new case

One Covid positive case was reported in Kharar on Monday, taking the total cases to 68,537 with 55 active. No virus-related death was reported. A total 1,057 people have succumbed to the virus as yet.

The DC added that seven patients were also discharged upon recovery.

Panchkula: Two cases

Two new covid positive cases and no new virus-related were reported on Monday.

The active case tally was recorded at 13. A total of 40,335 cases have so far been reported from the district, of which 30,661 hail from Panchkula itself. As many as 376 people in total have succumbed to the virus. The positivity rate was recorded at 0.67 per cent on Monday.