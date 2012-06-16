5 held for burglary

The Chandigarh Polices crime branch has arrested five people on charges of house theft and burglary and recovered around Rs 2.25 lakh from them. With their arrest,the crime branch claims to have solved 13 cases of theft and burglary.

The five arrested include Shalu,Geena,Mankiran,Krishan and Vishal. While four of them are residents of Sector 56,Vishal is from Jagatpura. Police said that other articles like cellphones,taps and other expensive household articles were also recovered from the accused.

A local Court 0n Friday remanded them to two days in police custody.

Maninder Singh,inspector,crime branch,said:  This gang has been active in Chandigarh for the past year. As many as 13 cases have been identified against them.

