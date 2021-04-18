5 deaths, 744 more infected in Mohali

DC Girish Dayalan said that out of 744 cases, a maximum of 225 were reported from Mohali (urban), followed by 197 from Dhakoli, 109 from Kharar, 88 from Derabassi, 43 from Gharuan, 29 from Boothgarh, 20 from Banur, 17 from Kurali and 16 from Lalru. (File Photo)

Five more deaths due to Covid-related complications were reported in Mohali district on Saturday, bringing the number of fatalities to 499. As many as 744 new Covid-19 positive cases were also reported during the day. The tally of cases in the district increased to 35,193, with 5,781 active cases.

DC Girish Dayalan said that out of 744 cases, a maximum of 225 were reported from Mohali (urban), followed by 197 from Dhakoli, 109 from Kharar, 88 from Derabassi, 43 from Gharuan, 29 from Boothgarh, 20 from Banur, 17 from Kurali and 16 from Lalru.

The DC said at least 473 patients also recovered.

366 challans for violating night curfew in Mohali

Taking action against the people violating night curfew guidelines, the district police issued 366 challans and impounded 66 vehicles in the last 24 hours.

SSP Satinder Singh said that strict action will be taken against the people violating night curfew guidelines. He added that 15 FIRs have been registered against the violators who had either kept their shops open beyond 9 pm or were roaming outside without any purpose.