5 deaths, 509 new Covid-19 cases in Mohali

Five more people died due to Covid-related complications in Mohali district on Tuesday, increasing the death toll to 483. As many as 509 new coronavirus positive cases were also reported, bringing the tally of cases to 32,611. At present, there are 4,775 active cases here.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said that 725 patients were deemed cured and were discharged from hospitals or home isolation.

The DC further said that out of 509, a maximum of 188 cases were reported from Mohali (Urban), followed by 187 from Dhakoli, 76 from Kharar, 29 from Derabassi, 14 from Gharuan, two from Lalru, six from Boothgarh, five from Kurali and two from Banur.

After the district administration declared Dhakoli as a containment zone due to high number of COVID-19 cases,many people who were out of their homes on Monday faced problems in reaching their homes as the roads were closed by the police. Similarly, many people who had to go out their homes, also faced problems. Later, a health department team led by the Civil Surgeon Dr. Adarshpal Kaur visited the area and the health department had also collected the samples of people on the spot.

Mohali: Dhakoli man booked for violating Covid guidelines

Mohali: Dhakoli police booked a man for violating quarantine protocol on Tuesday.

The accused, Atul Vats, had tested positive for Covid-19 on April 6, following which he was directed to quarantine for 17 days. He was allegedly found roaming outside his house on Tuesday.

Dhakoli was declared a containment zone on Monday by the Deputy Commissioner, after more than 400 cases were reported from the area.

In a Twitter post, Deputy Commissioner informed about the registration of FIR for breaking protocol .

The complainant in the case, head constable Gulab Singh said that the accused had violated quarantine protocol and thus, he was arrested.

Police registered an FIR against the accused under sections 269 (spreading the infection of any disease dangerous to life), 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 271 (Disobedience to quarantine rule) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).