5 deaths, 134 new positive cases reported in Mohali district

Mohali district recorded five Covid-related deaths and 134 new Covid-19 positive cases on Wednesday. The district’s death toll rose to 194, while the tally of cases increased to 10,387. There are 1,724 active cases in Mohali, at present.

Civil Surgeon Dr Manjeet Singh said that 240 patients were deemed recovered from the infection and were discharged during the day. As many as 8,469 patients have recovered from the infection so far.

He said two Covid-19 patients who were already on dialysis, a 70-year-old woman from Phase III and a 61-year-old man from Cholta village, died at IVY Hospital and Rajindra Hospital, respectively. A death was also reported from Dashmesh Nagar in Kharar, where a 75-year-old woman died at Fortis Hospital. She was suffering from heart disease.

A 52-year-old woman from Dappar also died at Rajindra Hospital. The woman did not have a known co-morbidity. A death was reported Sector 78 too, as a 66-year-old man died at Sohana Hospital. Regarding new patients, the civil surgeon said that 101 cases were reported from Mohali (Urban), 12 from Dhakoli, eight from Derabassi, five from Kharar, four from Boothgarh, two from Gharuan and one each from Lalru and Banur.

