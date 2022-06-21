5 dead, 2 critically injured after car rams into parked tanker on Jalandhar-Amritsar national highway

Five members of a family, all residents of Ludhiana, died in a road accident on the Jalandhar-Amritsar national highway near Hamira village Monday. Two of the injured family members have been admitted to the civil hospital in Jalandhar and the police said their condition is serious.

The police said the victims were going to Amritsar to pay obeisance at the Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) and when their car reached near Hamira, they were stuck in a huge traffic jam. The driver of the car tried to make his way through the sides when it hit a parked tanker, resulting in the accident.

Five occupants of the car died on the spot while two others were seriously injured. The deceased have been identified as Manpreet Kaur, Parneet Singh, Sarabjit Kaur, Amandeep Kaur and Gurfateh Singh. The injured have been identified as Manjit Singh and Tejinder Singh.

Harbhajan Singh, whose family was killed in the road accident, was following the vehicle in his Alto car. In his complaint to the police, he said that the accident occurred since the tanker was wrongfully parked and the parking lights were also switched off.

The police have registered a case against the taker driver who is absconding.