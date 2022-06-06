48k trees to be planted over three months in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Mayor Sarbjit Kaur launched the ‘Back to roots’ campaign in a bid to contribute towards improving the environment by involving citizens, here on Sunday. The campaign urges for people to join together and make efforts for tree plantation during the environment week, from June 5 to 11, after World Environment Day on June 5.

Speaking on the occasion, Kaur said that the Municipal Corporation is going to organise ‘Environment week’ on different themes each day. She said that approximately 48,000 medicinal and ornamental plants/shrubs based on specific themes will be planted over a period of three months, with varities that may have a life span of over 100 years. The mayor launched the campaign with a tree plantation programme where she planted saplings of camphor in the green belt, Bapu Dham, Sector 26. Saplings of various ornamental and medicinal plants were also planted in the green belt.

The mayor said that significance of different trees including their life span and usages will also be publicised among citizens, that will be beneficial and their involvement towards adopting trees for safety and upkeep of their surrounding neighbourhood parks.

Citing some examples, Kaur said that trees like neem (azadirachta indica), with a life span of more than 200 to 250 years, has anti-inflammatory properties which help reduce acne and is a rich source of vitamin E, that help repair damaged skin cells, etc. The mayor said that Camphor, Sita Ashok, Moulsari and other medicinal plants with a life span of more than 75 years will be planted in the parks by involving citizens.