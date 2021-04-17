481 more test positive in Chandigarh, 3,423 cases active

A person takes the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Sector 23 Community Centre in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Express Photo: Kamleshwar Singh)

As many as 481 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Chandigarh on Friday, bringing the tally of cases to 32,878. At present, there are 3,423 active cases here. At least one Covid-related death was also reported during the day, increasing the death toll to 408, as a 53-year-old man from Sector 24, suffering from type-1 respiratory failure, diabetes mellitus and hypertension, passed away at PGIMER.

The city has tested a total of 3,55,840 samples, including 3,025 samples tested for Covid-19 on Friday. Of the new patients, 281 are men, whereas 200 women tested positive. While the cases were reported from every sector, 30 new cases were reported in Manimajra, 25 cases in Sector 38, 24 cases in Sector 40, 19 cases each in Sectors 33 and 41, 15 cases in Sector 45, and 11 cases each in Sectors 15, 18 and 25, respectively. Meanwhile, 428 people were discharged from various facilities in the city.

As per data, 27,886 out of every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh have tested positive for the virus. The case fatality ratio is 1.2 per cent, recovery ratio is 88.3 per cent while the infection has grown by an average of 1.3 per cent every day in the past week.

For every 10 lakh people in here, 2,99,249 samples have been tested.

42,834 above 60 years inoculated so far

As many as 1,824 people in the age group of 46-60 years received the first dose of the vaccine on Friday, while 718 senior citizens were also inoculated. Since March 1, 42,834 people of above 60 years have taken the jab, and the number for 45-60 years is 33,304.

Till now, at least 17,871 healthcare workers and 16,993 frontline workers have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.