Chandigarh: 48 hours on, fire yet to be doused at Dadumajra dumping ground

Locals gathered and protested against the incident. The protesting residents raised slogans against MP Kirron Kher and the official machinery, demanding to shift the dumping ground.

Even 48 hours after the fire broke out at Dadumajra dumping ground, fire tenders were on still trying to douse the fire late Monday evening. Meanwhile, the nearby areas remain engulfed in smoke.

The residents of Dadumajra said that the fire at the dumping ground has caused breathing problems to many of them.

Vinod Vashisht, a resident of the area, said, “This is the second fire incident in last five months, during pandemic. Residentsof Dadu majra including its surrounding sectors are having a tough time. This incident needs to be thoroughly probed for any mischievous act as face-to-face Swachh Survekshan Survey 2021 by the third party assessor is going tostart from March 1, and it will be carried out till March 30.”

As many as five fire tenders along with earth filling vehicles have been pressed into continuous service since Monday night. “Fire is yet to be fully extinguished as its still simmering inside the garbage dump,” a senior official said.

