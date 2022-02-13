47% animals brought to SPCA died during treatment: RTI reply

AT LEAST 47 per cent of the animals (6,383) brought to the shelter house, Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), Sector 38 West, in distress and wounded condition died during the course of treatment in the last one-and-a-half-year (between January 1 , 2019, and September 31, 2021). Around 73 per cent (4,665) of the dead animals out of a total of 6,383 were street dogs which died during the course of treatment.

The SPCA received a total 13,566 stray animals for treatment between January 2019 and September 2021. A total of 5,229 animals out of 13,566 were released after being cured. As many as 78 stray animals managed to run away from the shelter house during this period. The animals brought to the SPCA included stray dogs, cats, kittens, horses and bovines.

These details were shared in the reply to an RTI query filed by a Mohali resident, Shaurya Madaan, who is an animal lover. The reply was provided by the office of Department of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, UT Administration.

According to the reply, a total of 9,232 stray dogs were admitted. Out of them, 4,665 died and 4,789 were released. As many as 40 horses were brought for treatment. While 25 died, nine were released. A total of 1,041 bovines were brought. Out of them 715 died and 164 were released after the treatment. While 710 cats and kittens were brought, 264 died during treatment and 267 were released.

Dr Kanwarjit Singh, joint director, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department, said, “Maximum animals brought to the SPCA were in critical and wounded condition. On average 300 animals are brought to SPCA every day. Either these animals are badly injured in road accidents, suffering from a permanent disability or an old injury which became incurable. The staff available at SPCA does its best to cure these animals. SPCA is one of the best facilities available for stray animals in the region in Chandigarh. Besides treating stray animals, we also give treatment to the rescued, injured wild animals. We have been improving this facility.”

“I have been a volunteer and also worked with SPCA. Sometimes I observed that the mortality ratio of the animals lodged in SPCA had increased. I tried to obtain figures but I learnt that no record was maintained. I started filing RTI applications. I received replies, but many of my queries are still pending with the department concerned. There should be transparency,” Madaan said.