47% of Punjab’s patients aged between 21 & 40 yrs

Almost half the people testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Punjab are aged between 21 and 40 years.

According to official statistics till August 2 based on data compiled by the Indian Council of Medical Research RT PCR testing portal, 4,724 persons aged between 21 to 30 were infected, accounting for 25 per cent of the total infections and 4,129 aged between 31 to 40 were infected, accounting for 22 per cent of the total infections in the state.

Health economist with the Chandigarh-based Centre for Rural and Industrial Development Aswini Kumar Nanda attributed the high positivity rate between persons aged 21 to 40 years to their “more mobility”.

Nanda added, “People in this age group venture out more. They have the burden to earn livelihood for the family. They venture out for employment or business. Be it rural or urban areas, they are in the process more prone to catching infection.”

As per a report of Centre’s technical group on population projections last year, based on the extrapolating statistics of the census 2011, by 2021 persons aged between 20 and less than 40 years would make for 35.3 percent of the total population of Punjab.

In 2011, the percentage of persons under the aged group between 20 and 39 was 33.6 per cent, and in 2016, it was 34.7 per cent.

In the 2011 census, Punjab’s total population was 2.77 crore, which as per the report of the technical group was projected to rise to 2.91 crore in 2016, 30.3 crore in 2021, 3.13 crore in 2026, 3.2 crore in 2031 and 3.26 crore in 2036.

A per the ICMR statistics, 3,066 persons aged between 41 to 50 years have tested positive for Covid-19 (16 per cent), 2,691 aged between 51 and 60 (14 per cent), 1,527 aged between 11 and 20 (8 per cent), 1,380 aged between 61 and 70 (7 per cent). 750 aged between 0 and 10 (4 per cent), 473 aged between 71 and 80 (3 per cent) and 103 aged between 81 and 90 (1 per cent).

