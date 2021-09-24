47% of its area in NCR, Haryana seeks easing of anti-pollution rules

Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar Thursday said pollution control provisions should be either implemented only within a radius of 10 km of National Capital Territory of Delhi or an NCR city with a population of 10 lakh.

“At present around 47 per cent area of Haryana comes under NCR. Therefore, it is urged that all suggested provisions be implemented within the radius of 10 km of NCT and Delhi or within 10 km radius of cities having10 lakh population. If not then these provisions should be implemented as per districts specified, not as NCR,” Khattar said.

He was speaking at an online meeting chaired by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav to discuss the implementation of an action plan to improve air quality in the National Capital Region ahead of winter.

An official statement by Haryana government later did not specify which particular provisions was the chief minister referring to. An official, however, said Khattar was referring to the pollution control provisions related to industries. Thirteen districts of Haryana fall under the NCR.

The meeting was attended by ministers and senior officials of various departments from Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

An official spokesperson said Yadav praised Haryana government for remarkable work in the field of stubble management as a result of which there has been a decline in the number of farm fires in the state.

This came after Khattar informed yadav that the total area under paddy in Haryana is 34.10 lakh acres (57 per cent Basmati and 43 per cent non-Basmati). “The area has been reduced by upto 10.7 per cent in comparison to the previous year. As many as 34,372 stubble management machines are available in Haryana with individual farmers at 4,224 Custom Hiring Centers. In a bid to ensure efficient management of stubble burning, the villages have been categorized into Red, Yellow and Green Zones in terms of incidences of crop burning,” the CM said.

A detailed action plan has been prepared for the prevention of crop residue burning in the current season, and the same has been discussed at length with the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM), he said.

“Haryana is providing assistance on crop residue management machines – which is 50 per cent for individuals and 80 per cent for Custom Hiring Centers. All the applicants (for machinery) in Red and Yellow zone villages have been allowed to purchase the machines. In the second phase, applications from Red and Yellow zone villages have been invited till September 25. Besides, an app called FARM has been developed for the booking of equipment by farmers. Nodal officers are being deployed at district, sub-division, block, and village level and mapping of available panchayat common land is being made for storage of baled residue for ex-situ use.”

He added that his government is implementing a scheme for providing an incentive of Rs 1000 per acre on paddy straw for the management of crop residue. A state level control room has been established for monitoring actions taken to curb crop residue burning. Similar control rooms have also been established at the district level. Haryana has also launched ‘Mera Pani, Meri Virasat’ scheme for diversification of paddy area to other crops, under which an incentive of Rs 7000 per acre is being given to farmers for adopting crop diversification.