46 new Covid cases in Tricity, 1 death

Health workers collecting swab samples for Covid-19 test at Punjab Engineering College in Sector 12 of Chandigarh. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

The TRICITY reported one Covid-related death — from Mohali on Thursday along with 46 new cases.

Mohali: 32 new cases, 1 death

One more Covid-related death was reported in the district Thursday, bringing the total number of fatalities to 1,050. As many as 32 new Covid-19 positive cases were also reported here, increasing the tally of cases to 68,279, with 265 active cases.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said that a maximum of wnine cases were reported from Dhakoli followed by eight from Mohali (urban), seven from Kharar, three each from Kurali and Derabassi and one each from Lalru and Boothgarh.

He added that 14 patients recovered from the infection and were discharged from the home isolation and hospitals on Thursday. He added that a total of 66,964 patients have been discharged so far.

Chandigarh: 10 new cases, no death

Chandigarh reported 10 new cases on June 29, taking the total cases to 61,687. No virus-related deaths were reported on Thursday. The total deaths stood at 808. The active cases stood at 149, the average of positive cases in the last seven days being 14.71 and the positivity rate stood at 0.59 per cent. The total number of samples tested in the last 24 hours is 1,682. As many as 22 patients were also discharged from various facilities. As part of the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive, 6,783 people were vaccinated on Thursday.

Panchkula: 4 cases, no death

A total of four new Covid cases were recorded in Panchkula on Thursday. No virus-related death was reported.

The active case tally stood at 54 while the recovery rate stood at 98.6 per cent. The positivity rate was recorded at 0.36 per cent. A total of 40,253 cases have been reported from the district so far, of which 30,589 hail from Panchkula itself. As many as 374 people in total have succumbed to the virus.

The district has conducted 365,456 tests so far, with at least 820 samples being collected on Wednesday.