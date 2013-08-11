45-yr-old accused of raping daughter,held

Police have arrested a 45-year-old man from the Sector 21 market for allegedly repeatedly raping his daughter,in Fathepur area. The accused had gone into hiding after the incident came to light late Friday night. A case has been registered at Sector 20 police station and the medical report has confirmed the rape.

According to police,a lady sub-inspector posted with the Sector 20 police station received information from the girl on Friday night that she was raped by her father. Following this,a police team from rushed to her residence along with counsellors from the district legal service authority (DLSA).

Two counsellors talked to the girl,who revealed that she was being raped by her father consistently when other family members were not at home. Station House Officer (SHO) Sector 20 police station,Pradeep Kumar,said that the police have registered a case under Section 376 of IPC on the complaint of the girl. “The victim’s statement was recorded at a local court today under Aection 164 of CrPC and she has alleged rape,” Kumar said.

According to police,the accused works as a mason. The 16-year-old victim told the police that she was being raped by her father for the last 5 years and that he had also raped her younger sister,which,the SHO said is also being looked into.

Legal aid counsel M S Rathi said he and a lady counsellor visited the family. The girl reportedly told them that even as she was being regularly raped by her father,it was only now that she mustered the courage to contact the police and lodge a complaint.

Inter-state gang of thieves busted

Police have busted an inter-state gang of thieves and recovered a large number of stolen items including jewellery and two-wheelers worth lakhs of rupees. The initial investigation has revealed that the gang is behind at least 12 incidents of theft in the city even as police believes that the number could be higher. The gang,five of which have been arrested,was being run from Moradabad in UP.

Earlier this week,police had said that they arrested four persons  Virendar,Ravi,Mohan and Rinku  in the case. Based on further information,police later arrested one Vijay alias Pandey,the kingpin of the gang,and one Toufiq Ali.

All the accused are residents of Moradabad and the recoveries were made from their houses in UP as well as Sector 9 and 21 in the city,police said.

Police is seeking the production warrant of two other accused in the case,including one Mitelsh,who are currently lodged at district jail,Ambala,in connection with a dacoity case.

Police have found that the thieves kept the stolen items at their houses in UP and later sold them there.

