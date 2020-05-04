45,000 seek return to their native states as Haryana launches web portal for them

According to officials, the people of Haryana residing in other states who are willing to come back and people residing in Haryana moving outside from Haryana to their parent states should mandatorily get themselves registered on the Haryana’s web portal. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh) According to officials, the people of Haryana residing in other states who are willing to come back and people residing in Haryana moving outside from Haryana to their parent states should mandatorily get themselves registered on the Haryana’s web portal. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

On the first day of the web portal being launched by the Haryana government on Sunday as many as 45,000 people registered themselves to go back to their native states from Haryana.

The state government will also tie up with the Union Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to bring back about 3,700 people stranded abroad. The state has also appointed a nodal officer for the task.

“In a day as many 45,000 people got themselves registered to return to their home states from Haryana. We have already talked to the railway authorities (to send the stranded persons). As many as 1,200 people will be allowed in a train,” said Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij while speaking to The Indian Express on Monday.

According to officials, the people of Haryana residing in other states who are willing to come back and people residing in Haryana moving outside from Haryana to their parent states should mandatorily get themselves registered on Haryana’s web portal https://edisha.gov.in/eForms/MigrantService. According to Vij, registration for those who wish to return to Haryana may be done on the web portals of the states too where they are currently residing.

“As per the registration with different embassies, about 3,700 people from Haryana want to return to the state from abroad. We will launch a web portal on which they have to get themsleves registered mentioning why they want to return to the state. After that, we will tie up with the Union Ministry of External Affairs to bring them back here”, Vij said.

The senior IAS officers who have been appointed as nodal officers by the Haryana government for inter-state movement were flooded with phone calls after the government released their phone numbers on Sunday. “I am receiving back-to-back phone calls on my mobile. I suggest the callers to approach the government helpline which has been set up to guide the stranded people”, Haryana Principal Secretary Anurag Rastogi told The Indian Express.

Rastogi said that the Central government has issued guidelines for the “distressed stranded persons” “not for those who wish to go to some place just to travel to that place”. “Initiation of the process to dispatch people from Haryana to other states and the other way round may take a few days. First we will assess how many persons want to go to a destination from Haryana. After that, we will examine the viability of transport modes. The same formula will be applied for those who wish to return Haryana from other states. It’s not that a person tomorrow stands in front of me to say that he would like to go to Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh) immediately. It’s not possible to send him immediately,” the officer said.

According to the Haryana government, the people interested in registering themselves for movement passes may also contact the control room of individual districts of Haryana at the number 1950 or the state control room at the number 1100. “All information regarding any movement of persons whether outward or inward from relief camps or otherwise must be kept either electronically or as a paper record. The sending states shall ensure that the people who are desirous of coming to Haryana should be screened and only those who do not show COVID-19 symptoms or ILI characteristics be allowed to proceed. All persons who are to be sent out of Haryana will also be appropriately screened and examined for COVID-19 symptoms. All those coming to Haryana and going to other states should have a certificate from a medical officer that he has been screened and there are no symptoms of COVID-19,” an officer said.

