scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Must Read

450 students hired as interns by Chandigarh cyber cell

This is the second slot of 450 interns, to be called Cyber Warriors, working with the UT Police. The first batch of 250 interns was selected in the months of January-February.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
June 15, 2022 2:56:52 am
SP Ketan Bansal being felicitated for his work in spreading awareness about cyber security. (Express Photo)

AT LEAST 450 students out of 1,500, studying computer related professional courses, were selected for cyber internship with the UT Police Cyber Crime Investigation Cell (CCIC), for two and half months. The interns were hired in a bid to increase the reach of CCIC to spread awareness about the types of cyber crime and methods to prevent from falling into traps of criminals. This is the second slot of 450 interns, to be called Cyber Warriors, working with the UT Police. The first batch of 250 interns was selected in the months of January-February.

At least 28,000 school students studying in around 90 schools including government and private, were educated about the types of cyber crimes in the last four months.

“We want to cover each nook and corner of Chandigarh to educate people about cyber crimes. And it is not possible without the participation of the general public. DGP (UT) Praveer Ranjan stressed on the concept of hiring computer courses’ students as the interns working voluntarily with the cyber cell. The first batch did a wonderful job. Now we want to spread our wings towards Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), Market Welfare Associations (MWAs), government, private offices and even senior citizen groups. Senior citizens, retired people are most vulnerable to the cyber frauds,” SP (Cyber crime) Ketan Bansal, said.

More from Chandigarh

Meanwhile, UT police’s CCIC celebrated Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav with full fervour at Tagore Theater on Monday. UT Administrator, Banwarilal Purohit, was the chief guest. The heads of institutions of Punjab Engineering College, MCMDAV College, Post Graduate College for Girls, Sector 11 and 42, Guru Gobind Singh Khalsa College, SD College, Sector 32, Chandigarh and Panjab University and a team of Infosys cyber expert Rakshit Tandon were felicitated.

Best of Express Premium
On inflation, how the RBI failed, why it mattersPremium
On inflation, how the RBI failed, why it matters
UPSC Key-June 14, 2022: Why ‘Due Process of Law’ to ‘5G...Premium
UPSC Key-June 14, 2022: Why ‘Due Process of Law’ to ‘5G...
Amid ED summons to Rahul, Congress faces tough choice: cry foul or cry hardPremium
Amid ED summons to Rahul, Congress faces tough choice: cry foul or cry hard
‘It is an absolute joy’: Metaverse celebrates inclusivity thi...Premium
‘It is an absolute joy’: Metaverse celebrates inclusivity thi...
More Premium Stories >>

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 14: Latest News
Advertisement