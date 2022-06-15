450 students hired as interns by Chandigarh cyber cell

AT LEAST 450 students out of 1,500, studying computer related professional courses, were selected for cyber internship with the UT Police Cyber Crime Investigation Cell (CCIC), for two and half months. The interns were hired in a bid to increase the reach of CCIC to spread awareness about the types of cyber crime and methods to prevent from falling into traps of criminals. This is the second slot of 450 interns, to be called Cyber Warriors, working with the UT Police. The first batch of 250 interns was selected in the months of January-February.

At least 28,000 school students studying in around 90 schools including government and private, were educated about the types of cyber crimes in the last four months.

“We want to cover each nook and corner of Chandigarh to educate people about cyber crimes. And it is not possible without the participation of the general public. DGP (UT) Praveer Ranjan stressed on the concept of hiring computer courses’ students as the interns working voluntarily with the cyber cell. The first batch did a wonderful job. Now we want to spread our wings towards Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), Market Welfare Associations (MWAs), government, private offices and even senior citizen groups. Senior citizens, retired people are most vulnerable to the cyber frauds,” SP (Cyber crime) Ketan Bansal, said.

Meanwhile, UT police’s CCIC celebrated Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav with full fervour at Tagore Theater on Monday. UT Administrator, Banwarilal Purohit, was the chief guest. The heads of institutions of Punjab Engineering College, MCMDAV College, Post Graduate College for Girls, Sector 11 and 42, Guru Gobind Singh Khalsa College, SD College, Sector 32, Chandigarh and Panjab University and a team of Infosys cyber expert Rakshit Tandon were felicitated.