Saturday, April 17, 2021
45-year-old man riding scooter killed after getting hit by truck in Chandigarh

The victim was identified as Vijender Kumar, a resident of Bapu Dham Colony in Sector 26. Police said that victim was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident and had received severe head injuries.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
April 18, 2021 4:51:11 am
Police arrested the accused truck driver, identified as Neeraj Kumar, for death due to negligent driving.

A 45-YEAR-OLD man riding a scooter was killed after getting hit by an allegedly speeding truck at Garcha light point near the railway station in Phase 1 of Industrial Area on Saturday.

The victim, who was a Panchkula-based shopkeeper, is survived by his wife and two children. Police said victim Vijendra Kumar was riding towards Panchkula around 10 am when the speeding truck, coming from the side of Daria village, hit him from the right side. Injured Vijender Kumar was rushed to GMSH-16, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

One of the eyewitnesses reported to police that the accused driver had managed to escape from the spot, leaving behind the truck. Later, he was traced and arrested. Officials said that the truck belongs to a local transporter. A case was filed at PS Industrial Area. The body will be handed over to the family after postmortem examination. The accused truck driver Neeraj Kumar was released on regular bail.

