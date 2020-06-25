scorecardresearch
444 Himachalis brought back under Vande Bharat Mission

The Himachalis have been brought back from 71 different countries/cities including UAE, Kyrgyzstan, Philippines, Myanmar, USA, Israel, Japan, Gabriela, Cambodia, and Morocco.

By: Express News Service | Shimla | Published: June 25, 2020 10:26:22 pm
A total of 444 people from Himachal Pradesh stranded in other countries have been brought back under the Vande Bharat Mission, a state government statement said.

People have been brought back from 71 different countries/cities including UAE, Kyrgyzstan, Philippines, Myanmar, USA, Israel, Japan, Gabriela, Cambodia, and Morocco.

The statement said that 26 of these people arrived at the Amritsar airport, 106 at the Chandigarh airport, and 603 at the New Delhi airport. All of them were placed in institutional quarantine upon their return.

