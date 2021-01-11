44 new Covid-19 cases in Chadigarh, 241 active now

Among the new patients, 26 were men and 18 were women. (Representational)

Chandigarh reported 44 new cases, detected through RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen tests, on Sunday.

The tally of cases in the district increased to 20,295 cases. No Covid-related deaths were reported during the day, although 327 patients have succumbed to the disease here so far.

Among the new patients, 26 were men and 18 were women. There are 241 active cases in the city at present. In the last 24 hours, 703 Covid-19 tests were conducted in Chandigarh, while a total of 1,92,376 tests have been conducted so far. At least 31 people were discharged from various facilities on Sunday.

As per the latest available data, 17,176 out of every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh have tested positive for the virus.

The active ratio is 1.1 per cent, which means for every 100 confirmed cases, one is currently infected. The case fatality ratio is 1.6 per cent. For every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh 1,62, 573 samples were tested.

The average growth rate is 0.3 per cent. In the last one week, the number of new infections has grown by an average of 0.3 per cent every day. The recovery ratio is 97.3 per cent. For every 100 confirmed cases, 97 have recovered from the virus.

84 new cases in Mohali, tally at 18,740

Mohali: As many as 84 new Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Mohali on Sunday, bringing the tally of cases to 18,740.

There are 933 active cases in the district now.

No Covid-related deaths were reported during the day, however, 351 people have died due to coronavirus infection in Mohali till now.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Aashika Jain said that 72 patients were deemed recovered and were discharged from hospitals and home isolation in Mohali on Sunday. She said a total of 17,456 patients here have been discharged so far.

She added that out of the 84 new cases, 53 were reported from Mohali (Urban), 15 from Derabassi, eight from Dhakoli, and four each from Gharuan and Kharar, respectively. The district recently conducted Covid-19 vaccination dry run at three sites including District Hospital Mohali, Indus Hospital and Community Health Centre, Banur to gear up for the vaccine roll out from January 16. ENS

Panchkula: 23 new cases, no deaths

Panchkula: Panchkula reported 23 new Covid-19 positive cases on Sunday. There are now 213 active cases in the district. No Covid-related death was reported.

Of 23 new cases, 15 were added to the district tally and the remaining were added to the outside district count.

As many as 10,214 positive cases have been reported in the district yet, with an added 3,206 persons from other districts testing positive here. A total of 179 healthcare workers have been infected in Panchkula as yet. Meanwhile, 144 have succumbed to the disease in the district.

The recovery rate Sunday stood at 96.4 per cent on Sunday. At least 9,857 have been cured and discharged in the district so far.

The district has conducted 1,46,653 tests till now, including 603 tests conducted on Sunday. ENS