43-yr-old with no co-morbidities among 2 Covid deaths in Panchkula, 340 new cases

As many as 340 new coronavirus cases and two Covid-related deaths were reported in Panchkula on Friday. A 56-year-old man from Kalka, who was suffering from diabetes and a 43-year-old man from Sector 20, with no comorbidities, succumbed to the virus during the day. The district has reported 162 Covid-19 fatalities so far.

Meanwhile, of the 340 new cases, 314 were added to the district tally and the rest were added to the outside district count. A total of 21,951 people have positive for the virus here so far, of which 16,260 hail from Panchkula and the remaining are from the neighbouring districts. At least 203 healthcare workers have also been infected in Panchkula till now. Meanwhile, 14,267 patients have recovered and been discharged.

The district had witnessed its first peak in September last year, as it had reported its then highest single-day caseload of 251 cases.

The active cases tally, which had stood below 100 in January, increased to more than 200 in the first week of March, crossing the 300-mark on March 10 and 400-mark on March 16. It grew severely by March 30, breaching the 1000-mark. The active cases tally crossed the 1500-mark on Tuesday and stood at 1,831 Friday. Meanwhile, the recovery rate stood at 87.7 per cent.

The district has conducted 2,45,277 tests so far, including 2,015 samples tested on Thursday. On the need to increase testing, CMO Dr Jasjeet Kaur said, “The existing staff is severely overworked with multiple duties. We are trying to get more medical students to help.”