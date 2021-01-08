43 new cases, two deaths reported in Chandigarh

The UT has 240 active cases, and 57 people were also discharged on Thursday.

Chandigarh recorded 43 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, taking the total tally of cases to 20,147.

Two people also succumbed to the virus, taking the total number of fatalities to 325.

The UT has 240 active cases, and 57 people were also discharged on Thursday.

As many as 1,89,318 tests have been conducted as yet.

A 38-year-old COVID positive man, a resident of Khuda Lahora, a case of acute respiratory distress syndrome and acute renal failure, expired at PGIMER.

A 67-year-old man, a resident of Sector 63, a case of Type 2 diabetes mellitus and hypertension, passed away at Fortis Hospital, Mohali.

As per the latest available data, 17,052 out of every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh have tested positive for the virus.

The active ratio is 1.3 per cent, for every 100 confirmed cases, 1 is currently infected.

The case fatality ratio is 1.6 per cent. For every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh 1,59,370 samples were tested. The average growth rate is 0.3 per cent, in the last one week, the number of new infections has grown by an average of 0.3 per cent every day.

The recovery ratio is 97.1 per cent. For every 100 confirmed cases, 97 have recovered from the virus.

The dry run for the Covid 19 vaccination will be held at GMCH-32 and the Civil Hospital in Sector 45 as per government guidelines at 11 am, on Friday.