43 children missing in Chandigarh for three years, issue is grave: Satya Pal Jain

As many as 43 children have gone missing in Chandigarh for three years and are yet to be traced, behind which an organised gang seems to working, said Satya Pal Jain, chairman, sub-committee of the Social Welfare Committee and Additional Solicitor General of India said on Sunday.

Jain said that the matter is serious and has asked the Chandigarh Administration to submit a report in this regard.

According to the data, in 2020, 122 children went missing and 112 were traced. In 2021, there were as many as 157 children who went missing and 151 were traced.

In 2022, it was said that of 116 missing children 89 were traced.

The data was procured after Jain had asked the police department about the details of missing children and how many have been traced during the last three years.

The data was recorded in the action taken report, as part of the Administrator’s Advisory Council meeting held last month.

“This is a very serious issue. If these children haven’t been traced in the last three years, it clearly means that they have been kidnapped. And it seems to be the work of an organised gang which takes children to other states. You never know, may be they make them indulge in begging or other things,” Jain told The Indian Express.

Advertisement

Jain added that, “The Chandigarh Administration has directed the police department of the UT to constitute teams and work on this issue seriously”.

The issue of missing children was raised during the Advisory Council meeting as well. UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit had expressed that it is a grave issue and had directed the social welfare department and the police to look into it.

The Chandigarh Police had replied saying that they will effectively work and trace the missing children.

Advertisement

“The Chandigarh Police has raised a unit… sincere efforts and adequate steps to resolve the operations are conducted every month to trace missing children problem,” the Chandigarh Police said in a statement.

It even justified that during the Operation Muskan VII, fifteen teams were constituted to track missing children.

The Department of Social Welfare stated that a report regarding this was placed before the Social Welfare Advisory Committee.

Accordingly, a committee under Satinder Kaur, who is the chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee along with members from the Anti Human Trafficking unit, Childline as well as the district child protection officer was constituted on March 30,2022, as well along, with directions to ensure speedy formulation of intervention plan for traced children.

96 children engaged in begging

As on June 30, 2022, a total of 96 children were found engaged in begging (46 boys and 50 girls) who had been rescued from the scourge of beggary since January 2021. The children have been further placed in child care institutions.

Advertisement

The committee had however in its reply stated that children engaged in begging are rescued and admitted in the registered children’s homes as per orders of the CWC, Chandigarh, in order to ensure proper rehabilitation. The committee was further apprised that regular rescue drives are being conducted by primary stakeholders and the rescue teams were formulated in 2017 with the approval of the then administrator, headed by area SDMs.

The CWC in accordance with the provisions laid under Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection of Children) Act, 2015, ensures their rehabilitation to bring them into mainstream society.

Advertisement

It was also specified that the stakeholders review meetings have been conducted in order to review the response mechanism pertaining to the issue of begging.