421 new cases, three deaths reported in Chandigarh

On Wednesday, Chandigarh reported 421 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total tally to 31,985. Three people also succumbed to the virus, taking the number of fatalities to 404.

The active cases stood at 3,371, while 417 people were discharged from various facilities.

A 35-year-old Covid positive man, a resident of Ramdarbar, a case of bronchopneumonia and alcoholic liver disease with complications, and an 86-year-old woman, a resident of Dhanas, a case of bilateral pneumonitis with hypertension, passed away at GMSH-16. A 76-year-old Covid positive man, a resident of Sector 24, a case of hypertension and diabetes, expired at GMCH-32.

As per the ongoing Covid vaccination drive, 1,723 people in the age group of 46-60 years received the first dose of the vaccine on April 14, while 656 senior citizens were also inoculated.

Since March 1, a total of 41,391 people in the age group of 60 and above have been vaccinated, and the number for 45-60 years is 29,767. Till now, as many as 17,639 health care and 16,753 frontline workers have received the first dose.