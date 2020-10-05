42-year-old woman ‘murdered’ for collecting paddy residue from a field at Derabassi, three arrested

The three accused were booked under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A 42-year-old woman was allegedly murdered for collecting paddy residue from a field at Derabassi.

The woman was hit by a reaper used to cut paddy residue and died on the spot. Police arrested three persons in connection with the case.

The woman, identified as Mithilesh, had gone to collect paddy residue from the fields behind SBP Housing Society at Derabassi on Saturday afternoon, with her nephew Dinesh and niece Vineeta, when the incident took place.

Mithilesh’s brother Kamarpal told the police that his sister had gone to collect residue from paddy fields at around 12.30 pm on Saturday, along with Dinesh and Vineeta, but had soon gone missing.

“Dinesh and Vineeta told us that Mithlesh had gone to the other field, while they were collecting residue nearby. After around an hour, when they started looking for their aunt, they could not find her. After looking in the fields for sometime, they came home and informed the other family members, following which we too began to search for her,” Kamarpal said.

While Mithilesh’s family members were looking for her, they found torn pieces of her clothes, looking at which they grew suspicious and lodged a missing persons complaint with the Derabassi police.

“After receiving the complaint, we started searching for the woman and questioned three persons who were present in the field at that time. During questioning, they told us that they had stopped Mithilesh from collecting paddy residue and one of them had pushed her, following which she had fallen and hit a reaper- which is used to cut paddy residue and died,” Derabassi Station House Officer (SHO), Sub-Inspector Satinderpal Singh told The Indian Express.

On being questioned about any sexual assault on the woman, the SHO denied and said that the woman had sustained serious injuries and died after being hit by a reaper. The accused had also tried to dispose off the victim’s body by wrapping it in a plastic bag.

Police arrested the two accused brothers, identified as Harwinder Singh and Parveen, and Harwinder’s son Rohit, residents of Derabassi.

The three accused were booked under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Ex-Haryana info commissioner ‘s mother succumbs to coronavirus

Chandigarh: Former Haryana information commissioner Hemant Atri’s mother Santosh Kumari, 68, lost the battle against Covid-19 on Saturday. She was cremated as per Covid protocol at Rohtak on Sunday.

According to Atri, his mother had been suffering from multiple myeloma for the past six months. “About a week back she was infected with Covid-19 during treatment in PGI, Rohtak, which deteriorated her condition,” said Atri.

In their condolence messages, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and other senior leaders and bureaucrats have extended deep sympathy to the bereaved family. ENS

10 held for illegal liquor trade and manufacturing

Panchkula: Following a raid by the Panchkula police at an illegal liquor manufacturing factory at Sarakpur Maula Mauji village near Raipur Rani on Sunday night, ten persons were arrested in connection with illegal liquor trade. Police also recovered cash and 33 boxes of illegal liquor.

According to Panchkula police the raid was conducted on the basis of a secret information. The CM’s flying squad was also involved in the raid.

The police said those arrested were identified as Krishan, Ranbir, Jaiveer, Rajesh, Ram Lakhan, Prem Singh, Bheem Singh, Shagun Singh, Surinderpal and Gautam.

Police recovered Rs 86,300, one 1,000 litre capacity water tank, a seal, 1,440 holograms, two stamps, a Mahindra Scorpio SUV, three bottles of chemical, two Maruti Swift Dzire cars, one Toyota Innova car, and 8,495 empty bottles. The police said the accused used to get chemicals from Panipat. ENS

6-year-old killed, parents injured in road accident

Chandigarh: A 6-YEAR-old girl was killed and her parents injured in a road accident at Milk Colony turn near Dhanas on Sunday. The victim identified as Pari. The parents and the child were riding a motorcycle when an allegedly speeding Tata 407 pickup van hit their vehicle.

Police said the injured were rushed to GMSH-16, where Pari was declared brought dead. The victim’s father, Maniram, 37, received bruises, while her mother, Munni Devi, 34, received injuries onher head and arms. Her condition is said to be stable. The accused driver, Bhuvan Sahni, was arrested.

Sources said the motorcycle riders were returning to their home at Dhanas when the speeding four-wheeler, coming from the opposite direction, hit them.

A case was registered at PS Sarangpur. The victim’s body will be handed over to the family members after postmortem examination on Monday. ENS

Unidentified persons booked for illegal sand mining at Durali village

Mohali: Sohana police booked an unidentified person for allegedly carrying out illegal sand mining at Durali village on Sunday. Police initiated a probe to trace the accused. A police team led by ASI Bir Chand had conducted a raid and found that illegal sand mining was being carried out at Durali village. A case was filed under the Section 379 (theft) of the IPC and Section 4 (1) of the Mining Act. ENS

Two cars set on fire by unidentified men

Chandigarh: Two days after the damage of over two dozen vehicles at Mauli Jagran, two cars were set on fire Saturday night. Police said one car was set on fire at Mauli Jagran and another car at Ram Darbar, by unidentified men. Police have started the investigation. Sources said two fire tenders were rushed on the spot. ENS

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.