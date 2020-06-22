42-year-old woman dies, Punjab records 122 new cases

Six officers from Ludhiana city police — a sub-inspector (SI), two assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) and three constables, tested positive. From Sahnewal police station, a 53-year-old ASI and a 32-year-old constable tested positive. (Representational) Six officers from Ludhiana city police — a sub-inspector (SI), two assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) and three constables, tested positive. From Sahnewal police station, a 53-year-old ASI and a 32-year-old constable tested positive. (Representational)

A 42-year-old woman from Ferozepur who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus died at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital Ludhiana on Sunday, taking the Punjab’s death toll to 99.

With 122 new cases, the state tally reached 4,074. A total of 54 new cases were reported from Ludhiana alone, of which 35 were contacts of Covid patients. The source of infection was not immediately known for 19.

Six officers from Ludhiana city police — a sub-inspector (SI), two assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) and three constables, tested positive. From Sahnewal police station, a 53-year-old ASI and a 32-year-old constable tested positive.

The ASI has been having fever and cough since two days. He also has hypertension and cardiac issues. He was at his home in Hoshiarpur and being quarantined at civil hospital, Hoshiarpur. The 32-year-old head constable was posted as munshi in Sahnewal police station. He is asymptomatic.

A 49-year-old ASI on police control room duty tested positive. He was already on medical leave due to high fever. He is at his home in Jalandhar and being shifted to hospital.

A 49-year-old constable on guard duty with vigilance bureau tested positive. He is asymptomatic. Two women police officers — a 25-year-old sub-inspector (posted as additional SHO Shimlapuri police station) and a 28-year-old constable (posted at Basant Park police post under Shimlapuri Police station) — also tested positive. Both are asymptomatic.

Additional DCP Sachin Gupta, nodal officer, Covid-19, Ludhiana city police, said, “Four of them have tested positive under routine testing being conducted for cops. Two women cops from Shimlapuri PS were in contact list of a police officer tested positive earlier.” Three police officers from Kapurthala, two from Pathankot and one from Hoshiarpur also tested positive. Other districts where fresh cases were reported were Pathankot (16), Hoshiarpur (7), Jalandhar and Fazilka (6 each), Ropar and Gurdaspur (5 each), Amritsar and Mohali (4 each), Patiala and Kapurthala (3 each), Nawanshahr, Muktsar and Sangrur (two each) etc.

