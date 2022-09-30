42 FIRs pending probe against Punjab lawmakers, HC told

The Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that 42 FIRs were pending investigation against sitting and former MPs and MLAs in the state as on September 14, while 99 cases were pending trial in courts against MPs and MLAs in the state.

As the matter came up for resumed hearing, Punjab Additional Advocate-General Gaurav Garg Dhuriwala placed before the bench an affidavit filed by Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Litigation, Bureau of Investigation, Sarabjit Singh.

The high court in a previous hearing warned the states of Punjab and Haryana of “imposing heavy cost on the official responsible if the affidavit/status report is not filed within the stipulated time”.

The HC division bench has been hearing the suo motu matter pertaining to the pendency of cases against former and sitting MPs and MLAs.