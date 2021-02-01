41,887 children immunised on day 1 of Pulse Polio NID round in Chandigarh

As many as 41,887 children were immunised on the first day of the Pulse Polio National Immunisation Day (NID) round on Sunday.(Representational)

As many as 41,887 children were immunised on the first day of the Pulse Polio National Immunisation Day (NID) round on Sunday. The drive aims to immunise 90,037 children in three days.

Officials said the remaining children will be immunised on the second and third day through house-to-house reach.

UT Health Department had appealed to the city residents to get their children, in the age group 0- 5 years, immunised preferably at the booths on the first day, to achieve 100 per cent coverage.

The drive is being held under the leadership of Dr Amandeep Kang, Director Health and Family Welfare and Mission Director – National Health Mission.

About 454 polio booths have been setup across the city by the Health department and at least 10 polio teams have been deployed at transit points. Meanwhile, 100 sector supervisors are monitoring the booth activity for which 982 teams of vaccinators are on duty from 9 am to 4 pm.

In the door-to-door activity under the campaign, which will be held on February 1 and 2, the officials will ensure that every children is administered the polio drops.

The administration is also running the project ‘Taare Zameen Par-A Night Vigil’ to cover children who accompany their parents to work during the day and halt at the various odd points of the city. To carry out the night vigil, four teams have been deputed from 8 pm onwards, who will go to different parts of the city where homeless, nomads, rag pickers and beggars, among others, settle down with their children at night.

The universal immunisation programme is a flagship programme of the Prime Minister. Chandigarh has achieved 100 per cent coverage in routine immunisation and 100 per cent saturation in mission indradhanush.