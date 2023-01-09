scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 09, 2023

41 Punjab govt depts owe Rs 2,605 crore in pending electricity bills

According to the records available with the power department, the biggest defaulter is the water supply and sanitation department with Rs 1,124 crore.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (Twitter/BhagwantMann)

Forty-one government departments in Punjab owe Rs 2,605 crore in pending electricity bills till November 2022.

According to the records available with the power department, the biggest defaulter is the water supply and sanitation department with Rs 1,124 crore. It is followed by the local bodies department with a pending amount of Rs 881 crore – an increase of Rs 450 crore over the preceding year.

The rural development and panchayat department owes Rs 286 crore. Next in line is the health department with arrears of Rs 125 crore.

These four departments cumulatively owe Rs 2,415 crore, which is 92.7 per cent of the total defaulting amount.

The pending electricity bill amount at the end of the last financial year was Rs 2,650 crore and this included a frozen amount of over Rs 1,277 crore for rural water supply and Rs 485 crore for urban water supply.

The frozen amount is not shown in the PSPCL (Punjab State Power Corporation Limited) pending bill record, whether it has been paid or not.

The other departments with significant dues are the sewerage board (Rs 75 crore), irrigation (Rs 25.39 crore), home affairs and jails (Rs 21.66 crore), and school education (Rs 10.75 crore).

A total subsidy of Rs 24,865 crore including arrears of the previous year is to be paid by the Punjab government in the current financial year. As on January 1, the government has paid Rs 11,864 crore and after the book adjustment of excise duty and development fund, the balance subsidy due on a pro-rata basis is Rs 3,630 crore.

Senior officials said the financial survival of the PSPCL hinges on the payment of complete subsidy in the current financial year and the clearance of dues of defaulting government departments.

In absence of timely payments, the financial condition of the PSPCL is deteriorating and a stage could be reached where even payment of employees’ salaries might become difficult, said PSPCL officials.

First published on: 09-01-2023 at 17:06 IST
