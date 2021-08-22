41 kg heroin worth, 200 crore recovered from near Pakistan border in Amritsar

The Punjab Police and the BSF Saturday recovered nearly 41 kg heroin worth Rs 200 crore in the international market from Panjgraian area near the Indo-Pak border in Amritsar.

Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta said they had received information that Nirmal Singh alias Sonu Mayor, a notorious smuggler and a resident of Gharinda in Amritsar, would be accepting a consignment of heroin from Pakistan at the International Border (IB).

“Amritsar (Rural) SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana shared the inputs with the BSF. In the meanwhile, a police team comprising DSP investigation Gurinderpal Singh and DSP Ajnala Vipan Kumar also reached the spot. The joint teams of the police and the BSF successfully seized heroin, besides recovering 180 gram of opium and two plastic pipes, which were made in Pakistan,” the DGP said.

He said with the recovery of 39 packets of heroin weighing 40.810 kg, they foiled a major drug smuggling bid by Pakistan-based elements. The police also impounded two two-wheelers of the smugglers.

“Police have launched a massive manhunt to arrest Nirmal Singh, who is also wanted by the Tarn Taran ;olice in a case of 1 kg heroin recovery last year,” SSP Khurana said, adding that investigations were underway and all the accused will be arrested soon.

An FIR under Sections 21, 61, 85 of the NDPS Act, Section 14 of the Foreigners Act, and Sections 3, 34, 20 of Indian Passport Act has been registered at Ramdas police station in Amritsar, he added.

Centre must install anti-drone tech in border areas Expressing concern over weapons and drugs being pushed into the Indian territory from across the border using drones, Congress leader Manish Tewari on Saturday demanded that the central government install anti-drone technologies to stop smuggling of the items into Punjab.

The Congress MP said he had written a letter to the Union Home Minister on this sensitive issue.

Addressing media here, Tewari expressed concerns over the current situation in Afghanistan and said the Taliban takeover has given strength to the divisive forces working in neighbouring Pakistan and that it could be harmful for the interests of Indian border states, particularly Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

He said Pakistan spy agency ISI was continuously working to sabotage peace in India and everyone could see the smuggling of drugs and weapons into the Indian territory using drones.

Though security forces personnel who are on high alert have successfully foiled many such bids, there are doubts that some of these may be successful in achieving targets, he said.

(With PTI inputs)