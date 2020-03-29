41 cases disposed in Lok Adalat, 130 convicts released on parole

The duty magistrates thus decided the bail applications, and released the under trials for a period of 60 days. (Jaipal Singh/Representational) The duty magistrates thus decided the bail applications, and released the under trials for a period of 60 days. (Jaipal Singh/Representational)

The special Lok Adalat held by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Chandigarh on Saturday disposed of 41 more cases involving under trials in petty offences, who were ordered to be released. Interim bails of 84 more under trials was decided by the Duty Magistrate, and 130 convicts have also been released on parole for eight weeks.

“On Saturday, following the directions of the SLSA Executive Chairman, Justice Jaswant Singh, Judge, Punjab and Haryana High Court, in the Lok Adalat, total 60 cases of the undertrials have been disposed, and released. Whereas 95 total undertrials who have been facing charge of punishment of seven or less than seven years have also been granted interim bail by the Duty Magistrate, Chandigarh district Court,” said Ashok Kumar Mann, CJM (Chief Judicial Magistrate) cum Secretary DLSA.

As per the DLSA Secretary, the District and Sessions Judge of Chandigarh Paramjit Singh had constituted five special benches to decide the bail applications filed by DLSA for the under trials, where during the proceedings Member Secretary, SLSA, Mahavir Singh, was also present.

The duty magistrates thus decided the bail applications, and released the under trials for a period of 60 days.

Apart from it, on Saturday, 116 convicts were further released on parole for eight weeks, which takes the total count of convicts released to 130. As many as 14 convicts are already on parole, and their parole period has been exceeded.

Meanwhile, in the evening, several prisoners from the Burail jail were released after a check-up by a medical team, to ascertain any symptoms of Covid-19. The undertrial inmates will be tested again after 60 days, upon their return to jail.

On Sunday, interim bail applications of more under trial prisoners will be put up before the Magistrate, and cases of the convicts for parole will also be decided.

