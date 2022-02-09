scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 09, 2022
Breaking News

41.66 lakh litres of illicit liquor seized in Punjab over last month

According to the directions of the Election Commission, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju said, of the total 3,90,170 licensed weapons in the state, 3,78,856 have been deposited till date by the concerned persons at the nearest police stations.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
February 9, 2022 11:26:42 pm
41.66 lakh litres of illicit liquor seized in Punjab over last monthIn a statement, Raju said that until February 8, the surveillance teams had seized 41.66 lakh litres of illicit liquor worth Rs 23.70 crore in the state. (File)

Various enforcement teams seized 41.66 lakh litres of illicit liquor, including 1.42 lakh liters of hooch from Ludhiana and Moga alone, and confiscated unaccounted cash worth Rs 25.63 crore in Punjab between January 8, when the model code of conduct came into force in the poll-bound state, and February 8, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju said on Wednesday.

In a statement, Raju said that until February 8, the surveillance teams had seized 41.66 lakh litres of illicit liquor worth Rs 23.70 crore in the state.

Similarly, the enforcement wings have also recovered psychotropic substances worth Rs 314.75 crore besides confiscating unaccounted cash worth Rs 25.63 crore during the past month, he said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Raju said 3,884 people have been identified as probable sources of trouble and preventive action had already been initiated against 3,195 of them, while the remaining will also be brought to book.

As part of foolproof security measures ahead of the elections, 22,250 checkpoints have been set up across the state, he added.

More from Chandigarh

According to the directions of the Election Commission, Raju said, of the total 3,90,170 licensed weapons in the state, 3,78,856 have been deposited till date by the concerned persons at the nearest police stations.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 09: Latest News

Advertisement