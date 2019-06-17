Mission Tandarust Punjab: 4,000 kg of plastic carry bags seized during raids

Joint teams of Punjab Pollution Control Board and the Local Bodies Department on Saturday seized 4,000 kg of plastic carrybags. They were conducting a state-wide raids and checks to monitor the efficacy of a ban such bags under Mission Tandarust Punjab. A total of179 challans were issued for the same.

Mission Director K S Pannu, while giving details of the drive carried out, said that surprise checks were conducted at nearly 500 shops/units. Of these, over 200 violations were found and 179 challans were issued. The teams also recovered Rs 1 lakh as fine on the spot. As much as 4000 kilograms of plastic carry bags were confiscated during these raids with nearly 1100 kgs from Fatehgarh Sahib district alone, added Pannu.

Pannu said that as per Sub-section 2 of Section 7 of Punjab Plastic Carry Bags (Manufacture, Use and Disposal) Control Act, 2005, Punjab government has completely prohibited manufacturing, stocking, distribution, recycling, sale and use of plastic carry bags in the state.

Commissioners of Municipal Corporations, Executive Officers of Municipal Councils/Nagar Panchayats and Panchayat Secretaries , as the case may be, are authorised to take action in pursuance to provisions of the Act in areas under their respective jurisdictions.

The Punjab Pollution Control Board is authorised to take action against the units manufacturing/storing such plastic carry bags, he added.

‘Tandarust Punjab’ is a comprehensive mission, envisaged as a holistic initiative to take care of the state’s air and water quality, and safe food thus ensuring a good living environment for the citizens.

Pannu said it has been observed that despite ban, use of plastic carry bags is still rampant in Punjab, which is a gross violation of the law and a serious environmental hazard.

Pannu said as per the directions of Chief Minister of Punjab, large scale raids/checks would be undertaken to ensure implementation of the law in the days to come.