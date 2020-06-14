400 students from across the world participate in BVCMUN

This is the first time that the BVCMUN has been structured through virtual mode. (Reuters/Representational) This is the first time that the BVCMUN has been structured through virtual mode. (Reuters/Representational)

The 11th edition of the BVCMUN, organised by Bhavan Vidyalaya, was inaugurated by Suresh Kumar, Chief Principal Secretary to Punjab Chief Minister through videoconference on Saturday.

This is the first time that the BVCMUN has been structured through virtual mode.

The opening ceremony witnessed over 400 participants, including chairman Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, RK Saboo, Secretary Madhukar Malhotra, members of the Kendra Committee and other dignitaries.

Senior Principal Vineeta Arora and teachers of both the Senior and Junior Wing were also present on the occassion.

Speaking to over 300 delegates from close to 80 schools from countries around the world, Suresh Kumar advised the students to uphold expression against any repression.

He referred to the UN Charter on Human Rights and said that everyone has a right to speech and expression, but in no way was one to repress another human being.

He also reminded the delegates to bring about transparency and strive to ensure systemic change. He urged the delegates to find innovative solutions to problems through negotiation and careful reflection. “The world is looking for solutions today and solutions will emerge,” Kumar said during his address.

Complementing the Bhavan management for providing value education and imbibing ethical principles of life in children , he promised to stand by the school in good stead in the future.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Rajendra K Saboo welcomed the chief guest and the delegates and congratulated the student body for bringing together young participants from different countries on a virtual platform.

Saboo said that the BVCMUN was close to his heart, as it mirrored the values that the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan stood by.

He urged students to live by the tenets of Mahatma Gandhi “and grow beyond differences of caste, colour, race, religion and intolerance”.

The School Senior Principal Vineeta Arora also greeted the young delegates in her opening remarks. She spoke about the growth of the BVCMUN over the last decade.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.