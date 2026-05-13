400 poor, migrant students stare into uncertainty after Jalandhar MC seals 30-year-old high school

Uncertainty shrouds the future of 400 students, mostly from poor and migrant families, after the Municipal Corporation (MC) of Jalandhar sealed a 30-year-old high school, leaving children without classrooms and several welfare activities they are entitled to and were being provided by the Punjab government through the school. The closure comes even as the AAP government swears by its “Sikhya Kranti” campaign as a model transforming the school education in the state.

The Bal Kalyan Sanskar Kendra was operating the closed SBT Model School in Sodal Nagar area under the Jalandhar North Assembly constituency. Started with the sole purpose of educating children of migrant labourers, the school gradually evolved into a full-fledged high school, providing an importanteducational support to children of migrant and economically weaker families.

According to the school management, nearly 90 per cent of the students belong to migrant families. Many children would receive education free of cost, while several others pay highly subsidised fees. Also, school management members would contribute towards educational expenses for families unable to afford schooling for their children.

The closure has sent parents and residents into a tizzy over the future of their children.

Standing on approximately 1.5 kanals donated for a temple, the double-storey school has around 20 rooms. The temple is on one side of the school premises, while the remaining portion is used for educational and welfare activities. Apart from regular classes conducted by nearly 16 teachers, the premises also have a stitching training centre for poor women, a computer training centre and a dispensary.

All these activities were brought to a halt after civic authorities sealed the school over alleged unauthorised construction.

According to school authorities, a dispute started after they began constructing a shed for a vehicle ferrying students to far-off migrant localities.

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School office bearers alleged that the school management did not involve local politicians in the administration or functioning of the school despite their repeated attempts, hurting their egos and leading to this drastic action.

Speaking with The Indian Express, school management vice-president Om Prakash Sapal alleged that complaints were lodged with the Municipal Corporation, and civic body officials were “pressured by higher-ups” to take harsh action against the institution. “After receiving complaints, the Corporation questioned us, and we stopped the shed construction work. Despite that our school was sealed, setting a classic example of high-handedness by officials working under political pressure,” he alleged.

“The school was started nearly 30 years ago to educate children of migrant labourers, because at that time, nobody cared about these children. Gradually, with the public support and social service, the school blossomed and produced excellent academic results,” Sapal said. “People associated with different parties may be part of our management as social workers, but this school never belonged to any political party. We deliberately kept politics away, because our only purpose was social welfare and education.”

Sapal further said the management had never imagined that the school would be sealed merely for the construction of a temporary shed. “If there was any violation, the Corporation could have demolished that portion or issued a notice, but sealing the entire school, where around 400 children study, is extremely painful. Now, the children are on the roads, and all welfare activities have stopped,” he rued.

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Sapal said, “This school was their (poor and migrant students of the area) only hope,” he said.

The closure also disrupted stitching classes attended by nearly 15 poor women and girls, who were getting vocational training at the centre. The dispensary and computer classes on the premises have also been shut.

Strongly criticising the action, Congress’s Jalandhar North MLA Avtar Singh Junior (also known as Avtar Henry Junior) called it “a political vendetta”. “This school is in my constituency and has been working for poor children for decades. Education and welfare measures should be above politics. I have never seen that the entire school is being sealed simply because a small room or shed was constructed there. If the structure was illegal, authorities could have demolished that part, but how can you deprive hundreds of children of education?” Henry said.

Taking a swipe at the state government’s “Sikhya Kranti” (education campaign), the MLA questioned, “What kind of Sikhya Kranti is this, where poor students are thrown out of school? The government talks about an education revolution, and here children are deprived of education owing to political pressure and ego battles.”

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Henry alleged that local political leaders influenced the action because they were upset at not being included in the school management. “This is politically motivated. Corporation officials were pressured to such an extent that they forgot the welfare of poor students. Such institutions, which serve society, should not become the victim of politics,” the MLA said.

The MLA demanded the immediate reopening of the school and restoration of educational activities.

Asked what he is going to do to save the future of 400 students, the MLA said, “I spoke with MC officials and asked them to demolish the illegal portion and reopen the school. If they don’t open, then I will take further steps.”

Jalandhar Mayor Vaneet Dhir, meanwhile, said when he learnt about the matter, he asked officials to open the school immediately. When informed that the school was still sealed, the mayor said, “I am not aware of it.”