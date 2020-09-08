40 UT Police personnel get infected, 30 recover

All the police stations and police posts were instructed to sanitize the premises if someone tested COVID-19 positive.

As many as 40 Chandigarh Police personnel, including two DSPs and three inspectors, have got infected with COVID-19 so far. Out of them, almost 30 have recovered while the rest are observing isolation norms.

Police sources said 32 personnel out of 40 were deployed at police posts and police stations, directly communicating with the general public. Eight others were posted at police headquarters, Sector 9, and other wings, which do not deal with the general public directly.

The first UT Police cop, who got infected with COVID-19, was a newly recruited woman constable, who was on general duty at Grain Market, Sector 26, which is a sensitive point in terms of coronavirus. The Grain Market-26 is situated next to the once hotspot Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26.

SP (headquarters) Manoj Kumar Meena said, “We are monitoring all the COVID-19 cases in the police force very closely. Most of our police personnel got infected at police stations and police posts. Regular guidelines are being issued to them. The police functioning is not interrupted. Out of 40, there is only one police personnel whose condition was once deteriorating but later turned stable.”

A source at the police headquarters-9 said, “We have concluded that there are merely three to four police personnel, who got infected with COVID-19 after coming into contact with already infected police personnel. As the police headquarters building is on the same premises, in which the building of UT education department is situated, we are adopting extra precautions. So many employees of education department tested COVID-19 positive. The Director Higher Education, deputy director and others were tested COVID-19 positive yesterday. District Education Officer Harbir Singh Anand, 58, died due to COVID-19 on September 5.”

As a precautionary manner, UT traffic police’s challaning branch is being sanitised once in a fortnight. All the police stations and police posts were instructed to sanitize the premises if someone tested COVID-19 positive. The total strength of UT Police is around 6,400.

On July 30, Recruitment Training Centre (RTC) situated in police lines, Sector 26, was closed for indefinite time as three under-training Chandigarh Police recruits, including a woman, were tested COVID-19 positive. Besides suspending the under-training police constable course, two promotion courses — upper course and intermediate course — were suspended as well.

