40 students ‘thrashed’ by teachers in Tohana school, cops probe charges

AT least 40 students of Class 11 were allegedly beaten with sticks by their teachers in a government school of Tohana in Haryana’s Fatehabad district Monday. Out of these, 10 students sustained injuries and were admitted to hospital.

Parents of a few students have filed a joint complaint with district police seeking strict action against school authorities and three teachers Mange Ram, Rajni and Charanjit Singh.

Police said that they were investigating the allegations levelled in the complaint.

According to the information, the incident took place at around 11 am Monday when one of the students of Class 11 whistled in the class. When the teacher inquired about the student who whistled in the class, everybody kept mum. Despite repeated warnings, nobody in the class uttered a word and refused to identify the student who had whistled.

Irked by the class’ response, the teacher called two of her colleagues and said that entire class shall be punished. The teachers allegedly began beating all 40 students with sticks. Several students sustained stick injuries on their limbs and backs.

According to the police complaint, parents alleged that the teacher Charanjit Singh used casteist slurs against two Scheduled Caste students and even threatened the students that he would get them rusticated in case they told their parents about the beating. Parents alleged that Charanjit Singh even threatened that he would get a police case registered against students on charges of attempting to molest the female teacher, if they complained against the beating.

Police officials said they were investigating the accusations in the complaint and were in process of recording statements of the alleged victims.