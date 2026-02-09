40 patients attempt to escape from govt de-addiction centre, guards block door

Around 40 patients attempted to escape simultaneously from the Government De-addiction Centre in Sector 66, Mohali, on Sunday. According to information, the incident occurred around 3:15 pm when patients gathered at the time of medication and tried to force open a wooden door to flee.

However, security guards stationed outside quickly sensed the situation and blocked the door from outside, preventing it from opening. Meanwhile, two police personnel deployed at the centre shifted the patients towards the rear ward and locked the iron gate from outside, bringing the situation under control. The matter was later reported to the police station, and the Phase 11 police has recorded a daily diary report (DDR) in the case.

Door remained locked, preventing escape

Fortunately, the wooden door had been latched from outside, which prevented it from opening despite repeated pushing by the patients. Doctors and staff were present outside at that time. Officials said that had the door opened, the patients could have escaped and possibly caused harm while fleeing.

Staff raise security concerns, seek more police protection

Staff members at the centre said several patients are NDPS Act accused undergoing treatment and often try to escape as they do not wish to stay at the facility. They warned that such attempts can also pose a threat to staff safety. Currently, only two police personnel are deployed for security at the centre.

They added that a similar incident had occurred earlier when patients created a ruckus at night and even assaulted security guards, with two patients reportedly escaping through the roof.

Patients admitted under NDPS Act Section 27

Earlier, patients were admitted to the de-addiction centre only with their consent, and anyone wishing to leave was allowed to go home. However, under the Punjab government’s “War Against Drugs” campaign, drug addicts are now booked under Section 27 of the NDPS Act and, instead of being sent to jail, are admitted to de-addiction centres for treatment. Officials said such patients sometimes attempt to escape during treatment.

‘No patient has escaped’

“No patient has escaped; they only attempted to flee. During treatment, when the dosage of certain medicines is reduced, patients can become irritable. As far as staff security is concerned, police provide full support. Experienced and patient staff are essential to handle such cases.”

— Aman Singh, SHO, Phase 11 police station

‘Police told to take appropriate action’

Story continues below this ad

“After the matter came to our notice, we verified that no patient escaped. Police have been directed to take appropriate action based on facts.”

— Komal Mittal, Mohali DC