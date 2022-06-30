40-feet ‘Viraat Swaroop’ statue of Lord Krishna unveiled at Jyotisar, Kurukshetra

A 40-feet ‘Virat Swaroop’ statue of Lord Krishna was unveiled on Thursday at Jyotisar in Kurukshetra, Haryana, amid the blowing of conch shells and chanting of mantras.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat, in the presence of Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Gita Gyan Sansthanam chairman Geeta Manishi Swami Gyananand Ji Maharaj, virtually unveiled the statue by pressing a button from the Gita Gyan Sansthanam.

Weighing close to 35 tonnes, the ‘Virat Swaroop’ statue is made from a mixture of four types of metals, with 85 per cent copper and 15 per cent other metals. Nine forms of Lord Krishna are depicted in the statue.

“During the unveiling programme, a description of Lord Krishna’s journey from ‘Viraat Roop’ and ‘Vishwaroop’ was depicted through an incredible light and sound show. Notably, under the first phase of the renovation of Jyotisar, the first site of the Krishna Circuit project, the statue of Lord Krishna’s Viraat Swaroop has been unveiled today,” a government spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that “a world-class Jyotisar Anubhav Kendra” will be set up at Jyotisar, most likely in the next year. “The centre will be divided into five buildings. In the first building, information about the events before the war of Mahabharata will be made available,” the spokesperson said.

“With 18 mirrors in the next building, visitors will be able to see the events that happened in 18 days of war (Mahabharata). Besides this, the visitors can also seek solutions to their problems written in Gita from the interactive pod. In the fifth building, information about the post-war events, like the coronation of Yudhishthira etc. will be made available. This centre will become a centre of attraction for visitors coming from across the globe,” the spokesperson added.