40-50 unidentified people booked for protest at Punjab AAP MLA’s house

The Ludhiana police Monday registered an FIR against 40-50 unidentified persons for protesting outside the residence of AAP’s Ludhiana South MLA Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina, in Satjot Nagar on the night of June 8.

Police in its FIR, which has been registered on the statement of ASI Subhash Chand, said that a group of persons “sat outside the residence of the MLA and tried to block her way” and also caused inconvenience for the commuters.

On the intervening night of June 8 and 9, a group of protesters had raised slogans outside MLA’s residence alleging lack of power and water supply in their areVisua.

Speaking to The Indian Express, MLA Chhina however said that they ‘were not protesters but hooligans who came with a motive to attack her.’

“I am always open to listen to the problems of people but you cannot gather outside my house at midnight and create hooliganism. I was not even in the city and my elderly father-in-law was alone in the house. Those men were drunk and they hurled abuses outside my house. They came with a motive to attack and not to protest. I have also got to know that it was all pre-planned to gather outside my house and a WhatsApp group was created for it. It was 12 in the night and it was not an appropriate time to protest. Also power supply is taken care of by the PSPCL not MLAs. It was all a conspiracy. Police should now find out why these people gathered outside my house,” said Chhina.

Police filed an FIR under the sections 342 (wrongful confinement) and 283 (danger or obstruction in public way) of IPC at Sadar police station against unidentified persons.

ASI Chand said that protesters blocked the way and kept sitting outside MLA’s residence from 10 pm to 1 am. “MLA was not inside the house but her family was harassed as these men created nuisance outside her house,” said Chand.