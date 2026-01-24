4 years on, Kasauli finally gets its share of snow

For hotelier Avatar Singh, it was a perfect start to the year, as he now expects more tourists from Chandigarh and nearby areas to visit the beautiful hill station.

himachal weatherManik Sharma, a second-year student of law, and his friends got the news of the snowfall from relatives who were staying at the Kasauli Club, and decided to drive to the hill station. (AP Photo)

After four years, Kasauli got its much-awaited first snowfall, the first of 2026, like Manali and Shimla.

“We could feel the weather turning. Just before the snow, there was a calmness and stillness, with the rain making the weather perfect for the snowfall, around 11 am. Though light, about four inches, the unexpected snowfall transformed our beautiful town, and by the afternoon, we could see so many cars here,” said Singh.

Manik Sharma, a second-year student of law, and his friends got the news of the snowfall from relatives who were staying at the Kasauli Club, and decided to drive to the hill station. “Every year, we go in January, hoping to see some snow, and this year we got lucky. Thankfully, the roads were clear and though the snow wasn’t very heavy, it was beautiful. We walked through the market to the sunset point, had momos, noodles and masala chai, and may drive up to Shimla, where the snowfall has been heavier,” said Sharma, who is here with a group of three more friends.

Sunaina Khosla, a resident of Kasauli, who lives on the upper mall, says they are expecting more tourists on Saturday, it being a weekend, and with the news spreading of the first snowfall.

“The temperature dropped suddenly, but we are not complaining, for it is good for the crops and business. Also, we were worried that with no snow in Himachal, water would be an issue in summer, as would be the heat. We are hoping for more spells this season.”

