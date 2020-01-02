4 waiters die after New Year party in Mohali, asphyxiation suspected

Those who died were identified as Dharampal, 25, Amit, 20, Rajnish, 17, and Dwarika, 30, all residents of Kansal. Those who died were identified as Dharampal, 25, Amit, 20, Rajnish, 17, and Dwarika, 30, all residents of Kansal.

FOUR WAITERS died after a New Year party at a businessman’s house in Sector 69 on Tuesday night. Asphyxiation is suspected to have caused the deaths, which were discovered on Wednesday morning. The bodies were kept at the mortuary in civil hospital in Phase VI. The family members of the victims demanded a thorough probe.

Those who died were identified as Dharampal, 25, Amit, 20, Rajnish, 17, and Dwarika, 30, all residents of Kansal. The victims were natives of Badaun district in Uttar Pradesh. The victims were waiters and had come to work after a caterer, Vipin, had called them to a businessman’s house in Sector 69. The victims’ bodies were recovered from a servant room in a residential plot. Police also recovered a firepot from the room which had apparently caused the death.

Rajnish’s younger brother Saroj told Chandigarh Newsline that his brother was an eighth class student at Kaimwala and had come with other victims as they all were relatives. Saroj added that his brother had left the house around 1 pm on Tuesday but he did not make any call after that.

“I came to know around Wednesday noon when my sister called me and informed me about the incident,” Saroj said.

Dharampal’s mother-in-law Girja Devi said that she has four daughters and three are married. Dharampal used to live with her at Kansal village. She added that her daughter spoke to Dharampal around 11.30 pm on Tuesday and Dharampal had told her that he would come home by 12 noon.

“After that, he did not attend the phone. We came to know in the morning through a family friend. We could not believe it. My daughter is three- month pregnant and Dharampal was the only breadwinner,” Girja Devi said.

Alleging foul play, she demanded a thorough probe into the incident. She said that the family was not clear how Dharampal died. She also alleged that the caterer who hired the victims did not meet the family.

Dwarika who lost his mother around two months ago was also working as a waiter and was staying at Kansal.

A police officer of Phase VIII police station told Newsline that the victims had come to work during a New Year party at the house of businessman Jatinder Pal Singh.

“After getting free from the party, the victims decided to stay in a servant room in a plot located in the neighbourhood of the businessman. They lit the fire-pot and closed the doors. The death could have occurred due to asphyxiation,” the officer said.

Phase VIII Station House Officer Shiv Dev Singh Brar said that a post-mortem would be conducted on Thursday, following which the exact cause of death could be ascertained.

“We shall proceed once the post-mortem is conducted. At this time we cannot say anything but prima facie, it seemed that the death occurred due to asphyxiation,” SHO Brar said.

