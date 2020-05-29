4 positive cases in Mohali district, total goes up to 110

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan confirmed the development and said that the health department teams are working on contact tracing of the new positive cases. (Representational) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan confirmed the development and said that the health department teams are working on contact tracing of the new positive cases. (Representational)

Four fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in the district on Wednesday taking the tally to 110. The cases include three passengers who had landed at the International airport on May 25 in a domestic flight, and one NRI who had arrived at the International airport on May 20 from USA.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan confirmed the development and said that the health department teams are working on contact tracing of the new positive cases. The DC further added that total 133 samples were collected on May 25 after the arrival of the passengers, out of which eight tested positive.

“Three positive cases belong to Mohali, while five belong to other districts in the state,” the DC said. The positive cases include two men from Sector 67 and Phase X and a woman from Zirakpur. The NRI is a resident of Derabassi.

He added that a total of 252 passengers belonging to this district who arrived at the airport since May 25 , have been put under home quarantine.

The DC said that on May 25, 495 passengers arrived from seven flights and out of these, 223 belong to Punjab while 57 hail from Mohali. On the May 26, six flights arrived carrying 419 passengers out of which 193 were from Punjab and 69 from Mohali. On May 27, a total of 530 passengers landed at airport and out of these, 228 were from Punjab while those from Mohali numbered 62.

The DC further added that the only international flight that landed at the airport was a connecting one from USA, which came via Delhi. The flight had a total of 100 passengers with 61 from Punjab and 5 from Mohali.

“As per the Health Department protocol, all the international passengers belonging to Mohali district have been put in the institutional or hotel quarantine while those coming via domestic flights, have been put under home quarantine for 14 days. Those passengers who belong to other states and districts were sent to their respective places where they will undergo similar quarantine,” the DC added.

Meanwhile,three flights were cancelled on Thursday at the Chandigarh International Airport. A total of 477 passengers arrived through other flights and 294 passengers departed. Flights to Mumbai, Dharamshala and Delhi were cancelled.

