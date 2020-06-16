4 of 6 stranded in Panchkula while trying to enter HP test positive

A 22-year-old student, who hails from Rohru in Himachal Pradesh and was studying in Delhi, has tested positive. (Representational) A 22-year-old student, who hails from Rohru in Himachal Pradesh and was studying in Delhi, has tested positive. (Representational)

With the continued arrival of people from hotspots, three more Covid-19 cases were reported in Panchkula district on Monday. As none of these patients hail from Panchkula, they will not be counted in the district tally.

A 22-year-old student, who hails from Rohru in Himachal Pradesh and was studying in Delhi, has tested positive. She had remained stuck in Delhi and when she managed to set out for her native place, she got stuck at Kalka, as Himachal Pradesh government has prohibited entry in the state.

A 32-year-old man and his 25-year-old wife were also diagnosed with the disease. They are accompanied by their two children, a six-month old and a 4-year-old, who are yet to be sampled. The family’s native place is Surat in Gujarat, however, the man worked in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. Since entry into Himachal Pradesh has been prohibited, the family was residing in Madhavala village of Pinjore.

The patients had reached the city through trains from hotspots and had gotten off at the Kalka station, which acts as the junction to provide entry into Himachal Pradesh. However, with the closed borders, people wanting to reach their towns and village in Himachal are left stranded at the borders of the state at Kalka and Pinjore.

“We are testing all those who get off at Kalka Railway Station. As many as six people, including two children, got off from the train that reached Kalka on Sunday. We sampled four people and three of them tested positive. The children will also be sampled,” said Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr Saroj Aggarwal. The patients are asymptomatic and have been isolated at institutional quarantine facilities.

Till now, Panchkula has reported 52 Covid-19 cases and 26 of them are active. As many as 27 more patients, hailing from other states, are seeking treatment in the district

