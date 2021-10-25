4 new Covid-19 cases in Tricity, 73 remain active

The Tricity reported four new coronavirus cases on Sunday. No virus-related death was reported. At present, there are 73 active cases of Covid-19 here.

Chandigarh: 2 new cases

As many as two new coronavirus cases were recorded in Chandigarh on October 24 (RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen), taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases in the city to 65,323.

The total number of active cases is 28, the average of positive cases in the last seven days is three and the positivity rate today is at 0.12 per cent. The total number of samples tested in the last 24 hours is 1,649.

Panchkula: 1 new case

One new Covid-19 positive case was reported in Panchkula on Sunday. No virus-related death was reported.

The active cases tally was recorded at 15, with the recovery rate consistent at 98.75 per cent. A total of 40,458 people have tested positive here so far, of which 30,760 hail from Panchkula itself. Meanwhile, 378 people in total have succumbed to the virus here.

The district has conducted 4,521,148 coronavirus tests so far, with 860 samples tested on Sunday.

Mohali: 1 new case

One new Covid-19 positive case was reported in Mohali district, taking the total number of cases to 68,803. There are 30 active cases here at present. No virus-related death was reported here during the day. However, till now, a total of 1,068 people have died due to coronavirus infection in Mohali district.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Isha Kalia said that one case was reported from Dhakoli. She added that eight patients also recovered from the disease.

The Covid-19 cases have recorded a slump in the Tricity over the last few weeks, however, the experts are advising caution in view of the probable third wave.