4 new Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh’s Bapu Dham Colony

Four more residents from Bapu Dham colony tested positive for the novel coronavirus Tuesday. The total tally of patients in the city is now 279, with 87 active cases in the hospital, while the rest of the patients have recovered and been discharged.

The four new patients include a one-year-old boy, a sixty-year-old man, a 61-year-old man and another 22-year-old man. All people are contacts of patients who have already been diagnosed as Covid-19 positive.

Apart from this, 32 samples were taken on site from the colony on Tuesday and a total 118 samples have been collected from the city. Till now, 4,207 people have been sampled for the disease in Chandigarh.

Furthermore, 29 patients were sent home from the Sood Dharamshala after finishing the seven days of institutional quarantine under the new discharge policy for patients who have mild to no symptoms of the disease.

Until now, at least of the 83 of the total patients discharged in the UT have been deemed recovered under the new policy.

Deceased neonate’s family tests negative

The family of the deceased three-day old infant who passed away Saturday night and tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, have tested negative for the disease. A total seven family members living in Daddu Majra who were tested at PGI. Furthermore, 12 of its family contacts were traced to Sector 38 who were also sampled on Tuesday.

The test results of the family contacts, and the health workers from Sector 22 Civil Hospital who attended the infant are awaited.

