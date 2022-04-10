4 more fall prey to cyber scams in Chandigarh

The cyber cell of Chandigarh Police have received four more complaints from people who claimed that they had been cheated on various pretexts, including that from a Odisha resident who stated that he had lost Rs 42.32 lakh after investing in bogus Sector 9 based companies.

According to the police, the Odisha man, identified as Saroj Kumar Tripathi, has named six people, including a woman, in his complaint to the police, who he claimed had offered him extremely high returns — 3 per cent daily returns on his invested amount, which would have doubled in 66 days. The companies in which

Tripathi invested in were glowdreams.com, mlm10.in, forexbiz.in, cashatom.in. The incident took place last year.

Tripathi has told the police that the suspects — identified as Akhil Khurana, Jagjit Singh, Rajesh Jaiswal, Sandip Sangwan, Kamiri Lal, and Ajay Mehra — called him up repeatedly luring him to invest. Tripathi further in his complaint says that he finally took the bait and paid a total Rs 44.26 lakh in three installments.

After receiving the money, the suspects firsts tarted claiming on the phone that the servers of the companies in which he had invested were down. They then claimed that the companies accounts had been frozen by authorities , before finally stopping to take Tripathi’s calls. The complainant told the police that after much pursuit, he managed to get Rs 10 lakh back from the suspects, who refused to return the rest of the money. It was after this that Tripathi filed a police complaint which was forwarded to the Cyber Crime Investigation Cell (CCIC). “We have lodged an FIR. The investigations are on. The suspects will be

apprehended shortly,” a police officer said. A case was registered at Sector 3 police station.

“In the three other cheating cases, fraudsters duped three people — including a woman — after luring them on the pretext of providing an easy loan, updating their SBI credit card and through scanning UPI QR code for purchasing a law book. In all the above cases, the victims unintentionally shared confidential details about their cards and accounts with the fraudsters,” a police officer said.

In the first case, one Kamal Sharma of Sector 45 reported that unknown people had cheated him of Rs 29,900 on the pretext of providing him a loan. The second case saw a woman of Sector 39 filing a police complaint that an unknown person had called her and obtained her bank details on the pretext of updating her SBI credit card. The suspect later withdrew Rs 99,860 from her account.

In the thirs case, one Samyank Jain of Sector 51, reported to police that a man sent him a QR code to scan for making the payment for a law book he had purchased online. But, as he scanned the UPI QR code, Rs 64,370 was withdrawn from his account.