4 months on, Punjab retracts unified building rules; 4th policy decision withdrawal in 8 months

The Punjab government on Monday withdrew with immediate effect the Punjab Unified Building Rules, 2025, restoring the earlier framework of the 2021 Rules and 2018 Bye Laws, the move coming in the wake of widespread protests and a legal challenge before the Punjab and Haryana High Court. This also marks the fourth instance in eight months when Aam Aadmi Party government had to retract or scrap a major policy decision

In a notification issued by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the government said the Unified Building Rules stand withdrawn from the date of publication in the official gazette. It added that the earlier regulatory framework — The Punjab Urban Planning and Development Building Rules, 2021 and The Punjab Municipal Building Bye Laws, 2018 — would be revived and continue to apply as if the 2025 Rules had never been notified.

The Rules, notified on December 15, 2025, had proposed sweeping relaxation of building regulations, including increased permissible floor area ratio (FAR), permitted stilt plus four floors (S+4) on plots along 40-feet-wide roads, greater commercialisation within residential areas, and introduction of a self-certification mechanism

The Rules had drawn strong opposition from residents’ groups, urban planners and civil society, who warned that the relaxations could lead to unregulated growth and severely strain the civic infrastructure, thereby converting Punjab into an “urban slum.”

Vikas Garg, administrative secretary, Housing, said, “The Rules have been withdrawn as the high court had stayed these Rules”.

The high court, on December 24, 2025, had ordered that the operation of provisions of the Punjab Unified Building Rules, 2025, which are inconsistent with earlier rules and regulations, shall remain in abeyance, and directed that violations which were treated as violations under the previous framework “be not regularised” in the meantime.

Fourth decision to be withdrawn in 8 months

This is the fourth time in the last eight months that the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government had to withdraw a major policy decision. Lat year in August, the government scrapped a land pooling policy following massive protests by farmers, landowners and opposition parties. Under the now scrapped policy, the farmers were asked to voluntarily pool land for development and, in return, get a share in developed plots. The government had identified more than 40,000 acres of land and was hoping that it would unlock thousands of acres without messy acquisitions and bring in hefty revenues through urban expansion. The policy was challenged in the high court, which had stayed it for four weeks. The policy was later scrapped.

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Later, the government withdrew another policy aimed at regularising existing farmhouses and permit new low-impact residential units on land that had been de-listed from the Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA). These lands were largely in the environmentally sensitive kandi belt, from Mohali to Pathankot. The kandi area had about 60,000 acres of land that could be used to construct farmhouses, and the government planned to charge a compounding fee that could go as high as four times the collector’s rate.

Advocate Kapil Arora had challenged the policy, alleging it violated Supreme Court directions regarding land taken out of preview of the PLPA. The policy, he said, favoured VIPs and land sharks who had already constructed structures in violation of the top court’s directions. On December 18, 2025, the National Green Tribunal granted an interim stay on the implementation of the policy after the government said it would not move ahead.

In a notification on November 21, 2025, the government made it mandatory for owners of all apartments/flats in cooperative housing societies to get their units registered by paying stamp and collector’s duties, retrospectively. The order affected about 50,000 apartment owners in about 600 cooperative housing societies. The move aimed at generating Rs 200 crore, but it did not go down well with the owners of such properties. The government then reviewed its decision and made the registration mandatory only for prospective buyers. This issue too had reached the HC.